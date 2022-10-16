National Bankshares Boosts Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target to C$11.00

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.43.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 4.2 %

TSE:CG opened at C$6.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.66. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.18 and a 12 month high of C$13.52.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$213.99 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

