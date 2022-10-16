National Bankshares Cuts Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target to C$8.75

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Dundee Precious Metals from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

DPM stock opened at C$6.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.79. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.41 and a twelve month high of C$9.65. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$171.67 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 340,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,036,707.82.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

