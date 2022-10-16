National Bankshares Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$6.00

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQXGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EQX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Equinox Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.30 to C$4.90 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.24.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

