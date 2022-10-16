National Bankshares Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$7.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.04.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$4.07 and a 12 month high of C$11.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.41.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$530.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$552.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

