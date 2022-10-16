National Bankshares Cuts Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$1.00

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ITR. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

CVE ITR opened at C$0.74 on Thursday. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

