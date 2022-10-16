National Bankshares Cuts Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$0.90

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Liberty Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LGD stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$123.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 9.63. Liberty Gold has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.30.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

