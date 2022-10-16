National Bankshares Increases Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$10.75

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AYA opened at C$8.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$840.87 million and a PE ratio of -222.50. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.57.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

