National Bankshares Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$35.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Sleep Country Canada Trading Up 0.9 %

ZZZ opened at C$22.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$810.90 million and a P/E ratio of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$21.41 and a one year high of C$41.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.31.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$227.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3465598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

