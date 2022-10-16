National Bankshares Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Target Price to C$60.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$64.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE:WPM opened at C$42.63 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 21.30 and a quick ratio of 20.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

