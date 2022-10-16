New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Residential Investment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 120,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Articles

