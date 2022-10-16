New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $11.81.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.
