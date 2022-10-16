Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $248,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

