NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,383 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $189,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

