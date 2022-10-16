NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Trimmed by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.85. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

