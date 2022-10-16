Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $1,076.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,076.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Up 14.2 %

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.