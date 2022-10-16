Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2023 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.22 and a 200-day moving average of $157.28. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

