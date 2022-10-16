Oppenheimer Comments on Comcast Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Comcast in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.05 on Friday. Comcast has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,109,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

