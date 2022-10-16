Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Short Interest Down 40.3% in September

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the September 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Development

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. King Wealth purchased a new position in Osisko Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Osisko Development Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of ODV stock opened at 4.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 5.09. Osisko Development has a 52-week low of 3.84 and a 52-week high of 13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of 10.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Development will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday.

Osisko Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.