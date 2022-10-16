Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Down 4.9 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.07.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

