Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $88.43 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $851,250 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

