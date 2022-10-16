Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Bank of America

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PKG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.8 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $805,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $3,490,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 49,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

