PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $406.60

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 406.60 ($4.91) and traded as low as GBX 378.60 ($4.57). PageGroup shares last traded at GBX 406 ($4.91), with a volume of 1,812,950 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.37) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 406.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 436.47.

PageGroup Increases Dividend

PageGroup Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of GBX 31.62 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 7%. This is a boost from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PageGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

(Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.