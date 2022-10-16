Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 442.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,673 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Fortinet by 391.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,019,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,014,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $367,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $48.13 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

