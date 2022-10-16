Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.