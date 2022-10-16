Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.44. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 126.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.75.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.