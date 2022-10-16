Peak Financial Management Inc. Has $384,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $915,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
