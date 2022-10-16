Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.9% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 38,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.04 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

