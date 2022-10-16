Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.04 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

