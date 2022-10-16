Pine Island Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PIPP)

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,060 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,215% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 call options.

Pine Island Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PIPP opened at $10.01 on Friday. Pine Island Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pine Island Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Pine Island Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,813,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pine Island Acquisition Company Profile

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the businesses in the aerospace, defense, and government services sectors.

