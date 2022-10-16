Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 3,863 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.28 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78. The firm has a market cap of $252.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

