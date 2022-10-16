Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,023 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $2,183,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 39,417 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 419,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $65.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

