Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,338,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,702,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

PG opened at $125.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.77. The company has a market cap of $298.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

