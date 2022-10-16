Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

