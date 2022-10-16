Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,337 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after acquiring an additional 407,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,434,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,035,553,000 after buying an additional 588,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $230.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.