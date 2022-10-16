Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

ENPH opened at $237.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.