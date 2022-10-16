Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $288.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.63.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

