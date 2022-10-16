Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

PNFP opened at $85.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $67.86 and a 12 month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 135.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

