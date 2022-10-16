Post (NYSE:POST) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Piper Sandler

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of POST opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Post will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Post by 11.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

