PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.28.

NYSE PPG opened at $110.33 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

