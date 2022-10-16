Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $645,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Visa comprises 0.7% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.81.

V stock opened at $182.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.68.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

