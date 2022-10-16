Proton (XPR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.14 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Proton has a total market cap of $30.32 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,238.84 or 0.27385254 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,864,134,436 coins and its circulating supply is 13,801,031,692 coins. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.