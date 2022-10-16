Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the September 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 148,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

PMM stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 6.61%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

