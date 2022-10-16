Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $9.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.50. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $37.14 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.05.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $314.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

