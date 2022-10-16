Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Decreased by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.55 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.26.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comerica has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Comerica by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

