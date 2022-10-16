Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.91.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$43.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$39.95 and a 12-month high of C$51.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.03.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$646.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$652.65 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,972. Insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826 in the last 90 days.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

