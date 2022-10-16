Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Marcus Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $198.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.66 million.

Marcus Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCS. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $14.38 on Friday. Marcus has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marcus

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Stories

