Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lifted by Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $16.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share.

Biogen Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. UBS Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biogen from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $286.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

