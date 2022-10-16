Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fox Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

FOXF stock opened at $78.82 on Friday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity at Fox Factory

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $5,040,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

