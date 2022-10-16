Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Increased by Analyst

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Kinnate Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KNTE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of KNTE opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.17. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

