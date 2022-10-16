Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Maverix Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Maverix Metals Stock Down 4.3 %

Maverix Metals stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.31 million, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a current ratio of 14.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Institutional Trading of Maverix Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.51%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

