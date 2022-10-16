Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OR opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -486.26 and a beta of 0.68. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -849.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

